8121 Ferguson Road

Amenities

garage recently renovated microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Large updated 3 bed, 1.5 bath unit. Kitchens & baths recently renovated w new coutertops, sinks, tile, faucets, cabinets etc. New exterior paint neutral grey & flower beds add great curb appeal! 1 bed down w half bath, 2 large beds up w full bath. 2 car garage a hard-to-find bonus for a duplex. Zoned for Sanger Elem. highly rated on greatschools.org! Seller is also offering Seller Financing. Looking to purchase your first home but can't qualify for a conventional mortgage? Look no further! Excellent opportunity to get on the property ladder w Seller Financing! Call for more details! 15% downpayment, 8.5% interest.