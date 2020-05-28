All apartments in Dallas
8121 Ferguson Road

8121 Ferguson Road
Location

8121 Ferguson Road, Dallas, TX 75228
Forest Hills

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large updated 3 bed, 1.5 bath unit. Kitchens & baths recently renovated w new coutertops, sinks, tile, faucets, cabinets etc. New exterior paint neutral grey & flower beds add great curb appeal! 1 bed down w half bath, 2 large beds up w full bath. 2 car garage a hard-to-find bonus for a duplex. Zoned for Sanger Elem. highly rated on greatschools.org! Seller is also offering Seller Financing. Looking to purchase your first home but can't qualify for a conventional mortgage? Look no further! Excellent opportunity to get on the property ladder w Seller Financing! Call for more details! 15% downpayment, 8.5% interest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8121 Ferguson Road have any available units?
8121 Ferguson Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8121 Ferguson Road have?
Some of 8121 Ferguson Road's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8121 Ferguson Road currently offering any rent specials?
8121 Ferguson Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8121 Ferguson Road pet-friendly?
No, 8121 Ferguson Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 8121 Ferguson Road offer parking?
Yes, 8121 Ferguson Road offers parking.
Does 8121 Ferguson Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8121 Ferguson Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8121 Ferguson Road have a pool?
No, 8121 Ferguson Road does not have a pool.
Does 8121 Ferguson Road have accessible units?
No, 8121 Ferguson Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8121 Ferguson Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8121 Ferguson Road does not have units with dishwashers.

