810 Blaylock Dr, Apt 201
Last updated April 16 2020 at 7:25 PM

810 Blaylock Dr, Apt 201

810 Blaylock Dr · No Longer Available
Location

810 Blaylock Dr, Dallas, TX 75203
Lake Cliff

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
***** Ask About The Current Special ****** Nice & cozy 1-bedroom/Studio size apartment newly remodeled with a beautiful lake view perfect for a single couple or single person with a furry friend. We would love to welcome residents to our new and improved unit! This apartment is beautifully renovated with great new flooring. We also love to inform new residents about the surrounding community. The View Apartments is conveniently located in Dallas, TX. In addition the nearby Dallas Independent Recognized Schools. In fact, James Bowie Elementary School, Hector P. Garcia Middle School, and WH Adamson High School are just minutes away from the property. Wonderful lake view. Lake Cliff Park and Oak Cliff Founders Park just across the street. There are even several places to dine at off of N. Zang Blvd. along with convenience stores in the same area. The 1 and 2-bedroom apartment homes have beautiful floor plans designed for comfort. Don't forget to bring Lassy or whiskers along for the ride, because we allow pets too! Laundry facilities are on-site to make daily tasks easy, making this the ideal location for anyone in need of a comfortable apartment home.Se Habla Espanol Air conditioning, Hardwood floors, Laundry room/hookups, Oven/range, Pet-Friendly, Refrigerator
We would love to welcome residents to our new and improved unit! This apartment is beautifully renovated with great new flooring. We also love to inform new residents about the surrounding community. The View Apartments is conveniently located in Dallas, TX. In addition the nearby Dallas Independent Recognized Schools. In fact, James Bowie Elementary School, Hector P. Garcia Middle School, and WH Adamson High School are just minutes away from the property. Wonderful lake view. Lake Cliff Park and Oak Cliff Founders Park just across the street. There are even several places to dine at off of N. Zang Blvd. along with convenience stores in the same area. The 1 and 2-bedroom apartment homes have beautiful floor plans designed for comfort. Don't forget to bring Lassy or whiskers along for the ride, because we allow pets too! Laundry facilities are on-site to make daily tasks easy, making this the ideal location for anyone in need of a comfortable apartment home.Se Habla Espanol

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 810 Blaylock Dr, Apt 201 have any available units?
810 Blaylock Dr, Apt 201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 810 Blaylock Dr, Apt 201 have?
Some of 810 Blaylock Dr, Apt 201's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 810 Blaylock Dr, Apt 201 currently offering any rent specials?
810 Blaylock Dr, Apt 201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 Blaylock Dr, Apt 201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 810 Blaylock Dr, Apt 201 is pet friendly.
Does 810 Blaylock Dr, Apt 201 offer parking?
Yes, 810 Blaylock Dr, Apt 201 offers parking.
Does 810 Blaylock Dr, Apt 201 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 810 Blaylock Dr, Apt 201 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 Blaylock Dr, Apt 201 have a pool?
No, 810 Blaylock Dr, Apt 201 does not have a pool.
Does 810 Blaylock Dr, Apt 201 have accessible units?
No, 810 Blaylock Dr, Apt 201 does not have accessible units.
Does 810 Blaylock Dr, Apt 201 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 810 Blaylock Dr, Apt 201 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
