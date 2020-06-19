8081 Meadow Road

Amenities

1st FLOOR CONDO!!! GREAT LOCATION! 2 MINUTES OFF OF HWY 75 & MEADOW RD. MIN TO DOWNTOWN DALLAS, I-635 AND TO 190. VERY SPACIOUS CONDO HAS GRANITE KITCHEN COUNTERTOPS. NEW ELECT STOVE & FRIG. FENCED PATIO. 2 LARGE BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHROOMS. FULL SIZE WASHER & DRYER CONNECTIONS. 1 COV PARKING . **NO CARPET!!** LARGE LIVING AREA. pets case by case. DONT WAIT TOO LONG! IF U BLINK OR THINK TOOO LONG, THIS 1st FLOOR UNIT WILL BE GONE! listed square footage was taken from dallas central appraisal district . applicants to verify all listing info including schools and sqft anytime before signing a lease.. app fee $55 per adult age 18 & over. credit, background, rental history & income will be checked