8081 Meadow Road
Last updated September 5 2019 at 2:41 PM

8081 Meadow Road

8081 Meadow Road · No Longer Available
Location

8081 Meadow Road, Dallas, TX 75231
Vickery

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1st FLOOR CONDO!!! GREAT LOCATION! 2 MINUTES OFF OF HWY 75 & MEADOW RD. MIN TO DOWNTOWN DALLAS, I-635 AND TO 190. VERY SPACIOUS CONDO HAS GRANITE KITCHEN COUNTERTOPS. NEW ELECT STOVE & FRIG. FENCED PATIO. 2 LARGE BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHROOMS. FULL SIZE WASHER & DRYER CONNECTIONS. 1 COV PARKING . **NO CARPET!!** LARGE LIVING AREA. pets case by case. DONT WAIT TOO LONG! IF U BLINK OR THINK TOOO LONG, THIS 1st FLOOR UNIT WILL BE GONE! listed square footage was taken from dallas central appraisal district . applicants to verify all listing info including schools and sqft anytime before signing a lease.. app fee $55 per adult age 18 & over. credit, background, rental history & income will be checked

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8081 Meadow Road have any available units?
8081 Meadow Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8081 Meadow Road have?
Some of 8081 Meadow Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8081 Meadow Road currently offering any rent specials?
8081 Meadow Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8081 Meadow Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8081 Meadow Road is pet friendly.
Does 8081 Meadow Road offer parking?
Yes, 8081 Meadow Road offers parking.
Does 8081 Meadow Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8081 Meadow Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8081 Meadow Road have a pool?
No, 8081 Meadow Road does not have a pool.
Does 8081 Meadow Road have accessible units?
No, 8081 Meadow Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8081 Meadow Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8081 Meadow Road has units with dishwashers.

