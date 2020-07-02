807 S Waverly Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace media room

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage media room

Welcome home to this fantastically spacious and light filled Craftsman located in Sunset Hill! At 2,950 sqft, never struggle with space or storage again! Recently renovated to the studs, have the vintage charm of a Craftsman without the worries of old house maintenance. Upgrades include, new electrical, HVAC, roof, Low E windows, plumbing and sprinkler system. There is plenty of room to grow into with 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2 living areas, and a great open concept. Upstairs living area could easily be a media room or playroom. Conveniently located just minutes from the best amenities that Oak Cliff has to offer! *For Sale or For Lease.