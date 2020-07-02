All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 807 S Waverly Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
807 S Waverly Drive
Last updated March 23 2019 at 1:17 PM

807 S Waverly Drive

807 South Waverly Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

807 South Waverly Drive, Dallas, TX 75208
Sunset

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Welcome home to this fantastically spacious and light filled Craftsman located in Sunset Hill! At 2,950 sqft, never struggle with space or storage again! Recently renovated to the studs, have the vintage charm of a Craftsman without the worries of old house maintenance. Upgrades include, new electrical, HVAC, roof, Low E windows, plumbing and sprinkler system. There is plenty of room to grow into with 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2 living areas, and a great open concept. Upstairs living area could easily be a media room or playroom. Conveniently located just minutes from the best amenities that Oak Cliff has to offer! *For Sale or For Lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 807 S Waverly Drive have any available units?
807 S Waverly Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 807 S Waverly Drive have?
Some of 807 S Waverly Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 807 S Waverly Drive currently offering any rent specials?
807 S Waverly Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 S Waverly Drive pet-friendly?
No, 807 S Waverly Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 807 S Waverly Drive offer parking?
Yes, 807 S Waverly Drive offers parking.
Does 807 S Waverly Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 807 S Waverly Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 S Waverly Drive have a pool?
No, 807 S Waverly Drive does not have a pool.
Does 807 S Waverly Drive have accessible units?
No, 807 S Waverly Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 807 S Waverly Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 807 S Waverly Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Merc
1800 Main St
Dallas, TX 75201
Seville at Bellmar
10651 Steppington Dr
Dallas, TX 75230
Gables Katy Trail
2821 Carlisle St
Dallas, TX 75204
Bahama Glen Apartments
2540 Bahama Dr
Dallas, TX 75211
1001 Ross
1001 Ross Ave
Dallas, TX 75202
Rosemont of Oak Hollow
3015 E Ledbetter Dr
Dallas, TX 75216
San Mateo Forest Apartments
7110 San Mateo Blvd
Dallas, TX 75223
The Collette
5708 Hudson Ave
Dallas, TX 75206

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University