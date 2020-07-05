8054 Woodhue Rd

Amenities
3bed & 2ba Home for Rent/Lease - Property Id: 186053
3/2 with 2 car garage located in Buckner Terrace Subdivision in East Dallas. Quiet, well established neighborhood close to, I30, downtown, & White Rock Lake. House is clean and in nice condition. Hardwood flooring in bedrooms. Granite tops and tile flooring in kitchen. Fireplace, two living rooms, dining room. Fenced in back yard with storage shed. Available Dec 1
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/186053
Property Id 186053
(RLNE5370027)