Last updated July 2 2019 at 5:50 AM

7943 Claremont Drive

7943 Claremont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7943 Claremont Drive, Dallas, TX 75228
Claremont

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 4 bedroom home with double master bedrooms that have a separate entry. Pets welcome and would love the large backyard. Open to aggressive breeds, but depending on pet type there may be a reasonable fee for additional insurance rider. Very quiet neighborhood with mature trees, close to highway and a short drive to downtown Dallas. Note: Guest house on back to be leased separately with a shared driveway. Guest house available with main house for additional rent $1300 plus $175 for utilities. Guest house is brand new 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with office includes appliances.

Tenants to verify listing information including schools, square footage, and dimensions. Bedroom dimensions not exact.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

