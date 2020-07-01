7943 Claremont Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 4 bedroom home with double master bedrooms that have a separate entry. Pets welcome and would love the large backyard. Open to aggressive breeds, but depending on pet type there may be a reasonable fee for additional insurance rider. Very quiet neighborhood with mature trees, close to highway and a short drive to downtown Dallas. Note: Guest house on back to be leased separately with a shared driveway. Guest house available with main house for additional rent $1300 plus $175 for utilities. Guest house is brand new 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with office includes appliances.



Tenants to verify listing information including schools, square footage, and dimensions. Bedroom dimensions not exact.