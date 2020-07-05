7937 Deer Trail Drive

Amenities

This beautiful 3 bedroom 1 1 2 bathroom home is just minutes away from White Rock Lake. Great neighborhood for walking the pets or just a mild stroll in the neighbor. This cozy home features hardwood flooring in the family rooms. During the winter months , there's a cozy fireplace just a touch of warmth for the home. Front porch has a built in bench for morning coffee talks or just to watch the sunrise. Kitchen has an open floor concept for entertaining while cooking. Backyard also has a built in bench for evening quit times or waiting for the sunset.