All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 7912 Royal Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
7912 Royal Lane
Last updated January 13 2020 at 9:19 PM

7912 Royal Lane

7912 Royal Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7912 Royal Lane, Dallas, TX 75230

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
all utils included
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
bbq/grill
ALL BILLS PAID! Recently remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in a great location. Kitchen features updated granite counters and lots of cabinet and counter space, stainless fridge also included. Living area features beautiful hardwood floors and views of the pool and courtyard. Both bedrooms feature updated bathrooms. Front patio area is just steps from a beautiful community pool and gazebo. Private fenced backyard is perfect for grilling and entertaining. Just minutes from Downtown Dallas and close to dining, shopping and entertainment. **all utilities paid, including water, electricity, and basic cable**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7912 Royal Lane have any available units?
7912 Royal Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7912 Royal Lane have?
Some of 7912 Royal Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7912 Royal Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7912 Royal Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7912 Royal Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7912 Royal Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7912 Royal Lane offer parking?
No, 7912 Royal Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7912 Royal Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7912 Royal Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7912 Royal Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7912 Royal Lane has a pool.
Does 7912 Royal Lane have accessible units?
No, 7912 Royal Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7912 Royal Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7912 Royal Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Standard
5920 E University Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206
Soho Apartments
7610 Skillman St
Dallas, TX 75231
Jefferson Mockingbird
2223 Hawes Avenue
Dallas, TX 75235
Galleries at Park Lane
8110 Park Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
The Heights At Park Lane
8066 Park Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
Echo
3083 Herschel Ave
Dallas, TX 75219
Broadstone Ambrose
2901 Indiana St
Dallas, TX 75226
Zang Triangle
390 E Oakenwald St
Dallas, TX 75203

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University