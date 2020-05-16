7912 Royal Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard pool bbq/grill

ALL BILLS PAID! Recently remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in a great location. Kitchen features updated granite counters and lots of cabinet and counter space, stainless fridge also included. Living area features beautiful hardwood floors and views of the pool and courtyard. Both bedrooms feature updated bathrooms. Front patio area is just steps from a beautiful community pool and gazebo. Private fenced backyard is perfect for grilling and entertaining. Just minutes from Downtown Dallas and close to dining, shopping and entertainment. **all utilities paid, including water, electricity, and basic cable**