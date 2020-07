Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors oven recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

One bedroom, one bath condo with open floor plan and plenty of storage space. Minutes from SMU, NorthPark, Preston Hollow Village, and easy access to 75! This unit is updated with hardwood floors, traventine tile, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Common area features a resort style pool, outdoor grill, and secure gated parking. Furnished unit available for $1500 a month.