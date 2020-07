Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Three bedrooms, one bath, living room, dining room and big kitchen. Freshly cleaned, painted, and repaired. Hardwood floors in the living room and hall. New carpet in the bedrooms, new vinyl in the kitchen. Fridge can be provided at $40 per month. Fenced yard. Prefer no pets. Deposits start at $500 if accepted. No big dogs.