7735 Worthing Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Gorgeous 2 story home in north Dallas, feeding into Plano schools. Boasting of 4 bedrooms and 3 and half bathrooms, this home comes complete with new wood flooring that covers most areas and recently replaced new kitchen appliances. With tall entry, granite counters in kitchen, spacious utility room with sink, 2 large walk-in closets, high ceiling, jetted tub, double sinks and knee space & large shower in the master suite, game room with high ceiling and covered patio, this home is conveniently located at George Bush Turnpike and Coit for easy access to nearly anywhere in DFW.