7735 Worthing Street
Last updated February 29 2020 at 12:04 AM

7735 Worthing Street

7735 Worthing Street · No Longer Available
Location

7735 Worthing Street, Dallas, TX 75252
Highlands of McKamy

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Gorgeous 2 story home in north Dallas, feeding into Plano schools. Boasting of 4 bedrooms and 3 and half bathrooms, this home comes complete with new wood flooring that covers most areas and recently replaced new kitchen appliances. With tall entry, granite counters in kitchen, spacious utility room with sink, 2 large walk-in closets, high ceiling, jetted tub, double sinks and knee space & large shower in the master suite, game room with high ceiling and covered patio, this home is conveniently located at George Bush Turnpike and Coit for easy access to nearly anywhere in DFW.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7735 Worthing Street have any available units?
7735 Worthing Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7735 Worthing Street have?
Some of 7735 Worthing Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7735 Worthing Street currently offering any rent specials?
7735 Worthing Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7735 Worthing Street pet-friendly?
No, 7735 Worthing Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7735 Worthing Street offer parking?
Yes, 7735 Worthing Street offers parking.
Does 7735 Worthing Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7735 Worthing Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7735 Worthing Street have a pool?
No, 7735 Worthing Street does not have a pool.
Does 7735 Worthing Street have accessible units?
No, 7735 Worthing Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7735 Worthing Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7735 Worthing Street has units with dishwashers.

