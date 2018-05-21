All apartments in Dallas
7731 Meadow Park Drive
7731 Meadow Park Drive

7731 Meadow Park Dr · No Longer Available
Location

7731 Meadow Park Dr, Dallas, TX 75230

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Opportunity awaits! This downstairs, remodeled, amazing, spacious condo might possibly be the one you have been looking for. Engineered flooring in living spaces, bathrooms remodeled, recently painted and super clean. From your patio you can see the pool what a way to unwind after a long day, plus a covered parking spot. Perfect location blocks to 75 easy access to 635 super close to Preston Towne Crossing where there are numerous bars, restaurants and a Trader Joe's. Affordable living with zero outside maintenance, ready to move in just stay and play the area has so much to offer less than a mile away. This one could be the one don't let is pass you up!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7731 Meadow Park Drive have any available units?
7731 Meadow Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7731 Meadow Park Drive have?
Some of 7731 Meadow Park Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7731 Meadow Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7731 Meadow Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7731 Meadow Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7731 Meadow Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7731 Meadow Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7731 Meadow Park Drive offers parking.
Does 7731 Meadow Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7731 Meadow Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7731 Meadow Park Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7731 Meadow Park Drive has a pool.
Does 7731 Meadow Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 7731 Meadow Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7731 Meadow Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7731 Meadow Park Drive has units with dishwashers.

