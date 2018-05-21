7731 Meadow Park Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Opportunity awaits! This downstairs, remodeled, amazing, spacious condo might possibly be the one you have been looking for. Engineered flooring in living spaces, bathrooms remodeled, recently painted and super clean. From your patio you can see the pool what a way to unwind after a long day, plus a covered parking spot. Perfect location blocks to 75 easy access to 635 super close to Preston Towne Crossing where there are numerous bars, restaurants and a Trader Joe's. Affordable living with zero outside maintenance, ready to move in just stay and play the area has so much to offer less than a mile away. This one could be the one don't let is pass you up!