Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
7720 Ike Avenue
Last updated November 8 2019 at 3:32 AM

7720 Ike Avenue

7720 Ike Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7720 Ike Avenue, Dallas, TX 75241

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A spacious and move-in ready 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Dallas is Now available! This 2-story home features black appliances, open concept, laminate wood floors, walk-in closet in master and neutral colors throughout and a privacy fence in back. The kitchen is spacious with plenty of cabinet space and much more! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7720 Ike Avenue have any available units?
7720 Ike Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 7720 Ike Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7720 Ike Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7720 Ike Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7720 Ike Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7720 Ike Avenue offer parking?
No, 7720 Ike Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7720 Ike Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7720 Ike Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7720 Ike Avenue have a pool?
No, 7720 Ike Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7720 Ike Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7720 Ike Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7720 Ike Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7720 Ike Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7720 Ike Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7720 Ike Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

