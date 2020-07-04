All apartments in Dallas
Dallas, TX
7711 Tanglecrest Drive
7711 Tanglecrest Drive

7711 Tanglecrest Drive · No Longer Available
Dallas
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Location

7711 Tanglecrest Drive, Dallas, TX 75254
Northwood Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immaculate and beautifully remodeled Northwood Hills home. The kitchen overlooks the living & breakfast areas and features quartz counters, farm sink, gas range, & plenty of cabinet space. Refrigerator included. 3 bedrooms including the master share one side of the home with the 4th bed & 3rd bath currently used as a play room on the other side of the home. Master bath has an oversized shower, soaking tub, dual sinks & marble counters. Formal living could be used as an office. Generous covered patio, Large trees, landscape lighting, wonderful neighbors. Richardson ISD & close to Private School Corridor. Minutes from 635, DNT, and 75. Short term lease available for premium. $130 can be added for yard care.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7711 Tanglecrest Drive have any available units?
7711 Tanglecrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7711 Tanglecrest Drive have?
Some of 7711 Tanglecrest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7711 Tanglecrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7711 Tanglecrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7711 Tanglecrest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7711 Tanglecrest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7711 Tanglecrest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7711 Tanglecrest Drive offers parking.
Does 7711 Tanglecrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7711 Tanglecrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7711 Tanglecrest Drive have a pool?
No, 7711 Tanglecrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7711 Tanglecrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 7711 Tanglecrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7711 Tanglecrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7711 Tanglecrest Drive has units with dishwashers.

