7711 Tanglecrest Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Immaculate and beautifully remodeled Northwood Hills home. The kitchen overlooks the living & breakfast areas and features quartz counters, farm sink, gas range, & plenty of cabinet space. Refrigerator included. 3 bedrooms including the master share one side of the home with the 4th bed & 3rd bath currently used as a play room on the other side of the home. Master bath has an oversized shower, soaking tub, dual sinks & marble counters. Formal living could be used as an office. Generous covered patio, Large trees, landscape lighting, wonderful neighbors. Richardson ISD & close to Private School Corridor. Minutes from 635, DNT, and 75. Short term lease available for premium. $130 can be added for yard care.