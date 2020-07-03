7710 B Royal Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Updated Townhouse ready for immediate move in! - Fabulous wooded creek view from patio deck and kitchen nicely updated stainless steel appliances, tile back splash and large pantry with pull out shelving. Hardwood floors and dining-living area that includes a built-in TV cabinet, window seat with cabinet below and a glass front corner cabinet. Upstairs jack & Jill bathroom with ceramic tile floors & large walk in closets. Community pool! 1 small dog or cat allowed with $500 non-refundable pet deposit.



(RLNE5199680)