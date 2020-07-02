7705 Meadow Park Drive

Amenities
Beautifully remodeled one bedroom in the highly desirable Belle Meadow Condominium neighborhood. Manicured landscaping surrounds this quiet, gated community. Conveniently located on the S-W corner of Meadow Road & Stone Canyon, West of Central Expy. Just ½ mile to Trader Joe's, restaurants & shopping in Preston Hollow Village. Hardwood, laminates, & tile throughout. Bright open living area. The kitchen includes granite counters and breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances: glass cook-top range-oven, microwave, refrigerator, and dishwasher. A Stackable Washer-dryer also included in lease. One assigned parking spot within security gate.