7705 Meadow Park Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautifully remodeled one bedroom in the highly desirable Belle Meadow Condominium neighborhood. Manicured landscaping surrounds this quiet, gated community. Conveniently located on the S-W corner of Meadow Road & Stone Canyon, West of Central Expy. Just ½ mile to Trader Joe's, restaurants & shopping in Preston Hollow Village. Hardwood, laminates, & tile throughout. Bright open living area. The kitchen includes granite counters and breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances: glass cook-top range-oven, microwave, refrigerator, and dishwasher. A Stackable Washer-dryer also included in lease. One assigned parking spot within security gate.