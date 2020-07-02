All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 7705 Meadow Park Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
7705 Meadow Park Drive
Last updated March 26 2020 at 5:54 PM

7705 Meadow Park Drive

7705 Meadow Park Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7705 Meadow Park Dr, Dallas, TX 75230

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully remodeled one bedroom in the highly desirable Belle Meadow Condominium neighborhood. Manicured landscaping surrounds this quiet, gated community. Conveniently located on the S-W corner of Meadow Road & Stone Canyon, West of Central Expy. Just ½ mile to Trader Joe's, restaurants & shopping in Preston Hollow Village. Hardwood, laminates, & tile throughout. Bright open living area. The kitchen includes granite counters and breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances: glass cook-top range-oven, microwave, refrigerator, and dishwasher. A Stackable Washer-dryer also included in lease. One assigned parking spot within security gate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7705 Meadow Park Drive have any available units?
7705 Meadow Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7705 Meadow Park Drive have?
Some of 7705 Meadow Park Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7705 Meadow Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7705 Meadow Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7705 Meadow Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7705 Meadow Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7705 Meadow Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7705 Meadow Park Drive offers parking.
Does 7705 Meadow Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7705 Meadow Park Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7705 Meadow Park Drive have a pool?
No, 7705 Meadow Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7705 Meadow Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 7705 Meadow Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7705 Meadow Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7705 Meadow Park Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

SkyHouse Dallas
2320 N Houston St
Dallas, TX 75219
Tesero Bonita
5221 Bonita Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206
Post Coles Corner
3096 N Hall Street Suite 173
Dallas, TX 75204
Neo Midtown Apartments
14181 Noel Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Crestview
3205 Crestview Dr
Dallas, TX 75235
Everton at Bellmar
10588 Stone Canyon Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
Magnolia Station
1607 Lyte St
Dallas, TX 75201
Stella
2112 Boll St
Dallas, TX 75204

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University