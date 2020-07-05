Rent Calculator
7705 Claremont Dr
7705 Claremont Dr
·
No Longer Available
Location
7705 Claremont Dr, Dallas, TX 75228
Claremont
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
JUST WHAT YOU HAVE BEEN LOOKING FOR.NICE UPGRADES! TWO BEDROOM TWO BATH, SPLIT BEDROOMS, NEW FLOORING AND FRESH PAINT. GREAT PLACE TO CALL YOUR NEXT HOME. PRICED TO LEASE FAST. APPLY NOW
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7705 Claremont Dr have any available units?
7705 Claremont Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 7705 Claremont Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7705 Claremont Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7705 Claremont Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7705 Claremont Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 7705 Claremont Dr offer parking?
No, 7705 Claremont Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7705 Claremont Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7705 Claremont Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7705 Claremont Dr have a pool?
No, 7705 Claremont Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7705 Claremont Dr have accessible units?
No, 7705 Claremont Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7705 Claremont Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7705 Claremont Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7705 Claremont Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7705 Claremont Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
