Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Beautiful two bedroom two bathrooms located behind Inwood Village, close to tollway and restaurants. Water paid by the owner. Separate living room and dining room, kitchen offers all appliances, refrigerator and washer and dryer included. Split bedrooms with individual bathrooms. One covered and one uncovered parking spaces in the gated community. Tenant responsible for verifying property information, utilities, and schools.