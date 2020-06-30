7614 Currin Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

Neatly updated home with generous size fenced in backyard. Granite kitchen counter tops, ceramic tile backsplash, island work station and under counter lighting. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included.New 2020 updates roof garage door, sliding glass door, interior painting, outdoor lighting, landscaping, fencing slate tile flooring, carpet, stone tile back patio, kitchen sink and new paint front door entryway. Pretty views from family room to backyard. Extensive open back patio with fire pit. Stone wood burning fireplace.