7614 Currin Drive
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:36 AM

7614 Currin Drive

7614 Currin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7614 Currin Drive, Dallas, TX 75230
Hillcrest Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Neatly updated home with generous size fenced in backyard. Granite kitchen counter tops, ceramic tile backsplash, island work station and under counter lighting. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included.New 2020 updates roof garage door, sliding glass door, interior painting, outdoor lighting, landscaping, fencing slate tile flooring, carpet, stone tile back patio, kitchen sink and new paint front door entryway. Pretty views from family room to backyard. Extensive open back patio with fire pit. Stone wood burning fireplace.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7614 Currin Drive have any available units?
7614 Currin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7614 Currin Drive have?
Some of 7614 Currin Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7614 Currin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7614 Currin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7614 Currin Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7614 Currin Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7614 Currin Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7614 Currin Drive offers parking.
Does 7614 Currin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7614 Currin Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7614 Currin Drive have a pool?
No, 7614 Currin Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7614 Currin Drive have accessible units?
No, 7614 Currin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7614 Currin Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7614 Currin Drive has units with dishwashers.

