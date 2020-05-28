All apartments in Dallas
Last updated September 16 2019

7611 Morton Street

7611 Morton Street · No Longer Available
Location

7611 Morton Street, Dallas, TX 75209
Greenway Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a charming 2 bed, 2 bath Austin Stone home with hardwood floors, separate dining area and flexible space for an office, nursery, etc. Fantastic location in a safe, quiet neighborhood near Inwood & Lovers Lane, with easy access to the tollway and some of Dallas' best shopping and dining. Large, fenced back yard, beautiful trees, and a detached 2 car garage make this an ideal home. Full size washer & dryer provided. Please note, we do a minimum 18 month lease to start.

We only rent to quiet, responsible people with good credit and excellent rental histories.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

