7611 Morton Street

This is a charming 2 bed, 2 bath Austin Stone home with hardwood floors, separate dining area and flexible space for an office, nursery, etc. Fantastic location in a safe, quiet neighborhood near Inwood & Lovers Lane, with easy access to the tollway and some of Dallas' best shopping and dining. Large, fenced back yard, beautiful trees, and a detached 2 car garage make this an ideal home. Full size washer & dryer provided. Please note, we do a minimum 18 month lease to start.



We only rent to quiet, responsible people with good credit and excellent rental histories.