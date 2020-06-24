7530 Midbury Drive

Amenities
NEW METAL ROOF COMING IN DECEMBER (will be charcoal gray). FOR SALE OR LEASE. Great opportunity in Preston Hollow! Beautiful family home near award-winning Kramer Elementary. Convenient to private schools & Hwy 75. Natural light streams through 14-ft floor to ceiling windows. Recessed lighting highlights the gorgeous vaulted, wood ceiling. Fantastic chef’s kitchen w Wolf gas rangetop, 2 Bosch dishwashers, 2 sinks (each w disposal), wall oven & a combo microwave-oven. Perfect family floorplan- split-bdrms offer lots of privacy. Wonderful home for entertaining, inside & out! New HVAC 2018, updated electrical, whole house surge protector, electric shades in great room - see features list in MLS for more!