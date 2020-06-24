All apartments in Dallas
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:31 AM

7530 Midbury Drive

7530 Midbury Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7530 Midbury Drive, Dallas, TX 75230
Hillcrest Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NEW METAL ROOF COMING IN DECEMBER (will be charcoal gray). FOR SALE OR LEASE. Great opportunity in Preston Hollow! Beautiful family home near award-winning Kramer Elementary. Convenient to private schools & Hwy 75. Natural light streams through 14-ft floor to ceiling windows. Recessed lighting highlights the gorgeous vaulted, wood ceiling. Fantastic chef’s kitchen w Wolf gas rangetop, 2 Bosch dishwashers, 2 sinks (each w disposal), wall oven & a combo microwave-oven. Perfect family floorplan- split-bdrms offer lots of privacy. Wonderful home for entertaining, inside & out! New HVAC 2018, updated electrical, whole house surge protector, electric shades in great room - see features list in MLS for more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7530 Midbury Drive have any available units?
7530 Midbury Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7530 Midbury Drive have?
Some of 7530 Midbury Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7530 Midbury Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7530 Midbury Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7530 Midbury Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7530 Midbury Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7530 Midbury Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7530 Midbury Drive offers parking.
Does 7530 Midbury Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7530 Midbury Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7530 Midbury Drive have a pool?
No, 7530 Midbury Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7530 Midbury Drive have accessible units?
No, 7530 Midbury Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7530 Midbury Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7530 Midbury Drive has units with dishwashers.

