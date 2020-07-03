All apartments in Dallas
7528 ABERDON Road
7528 ABERDON Road

7528 Aberdon Road · No Longer Available
Location

7528 Aberdon Road, Dallas, TX 75252
Highlands of McKamy

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Fabulous Location in North Dallas, Villages at Frankford with Plano Schools! Open floor plan with new carpet and fresh paint. Features include formal dining & living, spacious and open family room with fireplace and wood flooring, versatile floor plan with downstairs master & guest bedroom. Master features wood flooring, updated tile in bath with new faucets, dual vanities & 2 sinks. Updates include 2018 high definition lifetime roof, new hot water heater, and extra washer & dryer hookups in the garage. Covered patio with pool. Renter Should Have Good Credit Scores to be Considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7528 ABERDON Road have any available units?
7528 ABERDON Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7528 ABERDON Road have?
Some of 7528 ABERDON Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7528 ABERDON Road currently offering any rent specials?
7528 ABERDON Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7528 ABERDON Road pet-friendly?
No, 7528 ABERDON Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7528 ABERDON Road offer parking?
Yes, 7528 ABERDON Road offers parking.
Does 7528 ABERDON Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7528 ABERDON Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7528 ABERDON Road have a pool?
Yes, 7528 ABERDON Road has a pool.
Does 7528 ABERDON Road have accessible units?
No, 7528 ABERDON Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7528 ABERDON Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7528 ABERDON Road has units with dishwashers.

