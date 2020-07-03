7528 ABERDON Road

Amenities

Fabulous Location in North Dallas, Villages at Frankford with Plano Schools! Open floor plan with new carpet and fresh paint. Features include formal dining & living, spacious and open family room with fireplace and wood flooring, versatile floor plan with downstairs master & guest bedroom. Master features wood flooring, updated tile in bath with new faucets, dual vanities & 2 sinks. Updates include 2018 high definition lifetime roof, new hot water heater, and extra washer & dryer hookups in the garage. Covered patio with pool. Renter Should Have Good Credit Scores to be Considered.