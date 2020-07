Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Make ready is underway on a Fabulous Duplex near White Rock Lake. Off of Mockingbird Lane near Lawther Drive. 2 Bedrooms, 2 full baths. Formal Living and Dining Room plus a den with wood burning fireplace. Kitchen has new cook top and oven. Ceiling fans in Living Room, Den, 2 bedrooms. Pergo style wood laminate flooring throughout and carpet in bedrooms. Recessed can lighting.