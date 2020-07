Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities pool garage

Great family home offered for lease in the heart of Richardson ISD! Gorgeous backyard oasis for your enjoyment this summer. Home has newer windows and blinds, hardwood floors, granite countertops in kitchen, and a great open floor plan! Main living area has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Garage has been converted to a MIL suite, complete with full bath and kitchenette! Economical solar system means lower electricity bills!