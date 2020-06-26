7341 Dominique Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking garage media room

Gorgeous Tudor style home located in coveted Lakewood just blocks away from White Rock Lake! The kitchen boasts GE Monogram appliances, a butler's pantry, and a built-in wine cooler. Open concept main floor living and dining space, private area, vaulted ceilings, half bath, and two fireplaces. Beautiful downstairs master retreat with a double shower, separate vanities, a free standing tub, separate walk-ins, and ensuite laundry. The second level includes a game room, a media room that could be used as a 5th bedroom, a wet bar, half bath, laundry room and three bedrooms that each features an en-suite bath & walk-ins. Huge backyard with an outdoor living space including a fireplace. Partially furnished as needed.