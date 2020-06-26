All apartments in Dallas
Last updated October 21 2019 at 11:08 PM

7341 Dominique Drive

7341 Dominique Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7341 Dominique Drive, Dallas, TX 75214
White Rock

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
Gorgeous Tudor style home located in coveted Lakewood just blocks away from White Rock Lake! The kitchen boasts GE Monogram appliances, a butler's pantry, and a built-in wine cooler. Open concept main floor living and dining space, private area, vaulted ceilings, half bath, and two fireplaces. Beautiful downstairs master retreat with a double shower, separate vanities, a free standing tub, separate walk-ins, and ensuite laundry. The second level includes a game room, a media room that could be used as a 5th bedroom, a wet bar, half bath, laundry room and three bedrooms that each features an en-suite bath & walk-ins. Huge backyard with an outdoor living space including a fireplace. Partially furnished as needed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7341 Dominique Drive have any available units?
7341 Dominique Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7341 Dominique Drive have?
Some of 7341 Dominique Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7341 Dominique Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7341 Dominique Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7341 Dominique Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7341 Dominique Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7341 Dominique Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7341 Dominique Drive offers parking.
Does 7341 Dominique Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7341 Dominique Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7341 Dominique Drive have a pool?
No, 7341 Dominique Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7341 Dominique Drive have accessible units?
No, 7341 Dominique Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7341 Dominique Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7341 Dominique Drive has units with dishwashers.

