All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 7322 Highland Glen Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
7322 Highland Glen Trail
Last updated March 26 2020 at 12:45 AM

7322 Highland Glen Trail

7322 Highland Glen Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7322 Highland Glen Trail, Dallas, TX 75248

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Sparkling pool and spa! Gorgeous granite in extra large kitchen! Immaculate condition. All living areas are tiled. Spacious living areas and nice size closets. Cozy fireplace in living room with vaulted ceilings. Loads of natural light!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7322 Highland Glen Trail have any available units?
7322 Highland Glen Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7322 Highland Glen Trail have?
Some of 7322 Highland Glen Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7322 Highland Glen Trail currently offering any rent specials?
7322 Highland Glen Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7322 Highland Glen Trail pet-friendly?
No, 7322 Highland Glen Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7322 Highland Glen Trail offer parking?
No, 7322 Highland Glen Trail does not offer parking.
Does 7322 Highland Glen Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7322 Highland Glen Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7322 Highland Glen Trail have a pool?
Yes, 7322 Highland Glen Trail has a pool.
Does 7322 Highland Glen Trail have accessible units?
No, 7322 Highland Glen Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 7322 Highland Glen Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7322 Highland Glen Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

400 North Ervay
400 N Ervay St
Dallas, TX 75201
Alta Trinity Green
990 Singleton Boulevard
Dallas, TX 75212
Maple District Lofts
5415 Maple Ave
Dallas, TX 75235
Soho Apartments
7610 Skillman St
Dallas, TX 75231
Highland Hills
5850 Highland Hills Dr
Dallas, TX 75241
Berkshire Medical District
4730 Fairmount St
Dallas, TX 75219
Elan Inwood
12001 Inwood Road
Dallas, TX 75244
The Armstrong at Knox
4525 Cole Ave
Dallas, TX 75205

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University