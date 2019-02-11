Sparkling pool and spa! Gorgeous granite in extra large kitchen! Immaculate condition. All living areas are tiled. Spacious living areas and nice size closets. Cozy fireplace in living room with vaulted ceilings. Loads of natural light!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7322 Highland Glen Trail have any available units?
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
What amenities does 7322 Highland Glen Trail have?
Some of 7322 Highland Glen Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7322 Highland Glen Trail currently offering any rent specials?
7322 Highland Glen Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.