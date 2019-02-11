7322 Highland Glen Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony Property Amenities pool hot tub

Sparkling pool and spa! Gorgeous granite in extra large kitchen! Immaculate condition. All living areas are tiled. Spacious living areas and nice size closets. Cozy fireplace in living room with vaulted ceilings. Loads of natural light!