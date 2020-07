Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access cats allowed conference room

27TwentySeven offers exceptional downtown living in a desirable urban location near The Medical District, Uptown Dallas, and Dallas Love Field. Our community is within minutes of popular shopping destinations, restaurants, entertainment venues and more. Our spacious studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes offer custom finishes including hardwood-style flooring, EnergyStar appliances, and granite countertops with under-mount sinks. Residents have the opportunity to unwind at our swimming pool with sun ledge and by our Creekside courtyard and veranda. We believe that a home is where your furry friend resides and offer no breed restrictions. 27TwentySeven apartments offer modern laid back luxe living.