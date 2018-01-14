7314 Inglecliff Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

FULLY FURNISHED!!! Yard, Pool, Water, and Trash paid by the Landlord! Sophisticated transitional home on .29 acres (tax) in the Meadows.Renovated by noted builder, 2,646 sf single story floor plan. Clean lines, exceptional detail and finish out. Master suite w luxurious spa bath,3 additional bedrooms, formal living and dining. Gourmet kitchen w Thermador appliances, side by side frez & refrig,island and quartzite surfaces opens to family room with fireplace and doors to covered entertaining terrace overlooking pool. Reclaimed white oak plank floors, high ceilings,porcelain tile,custom European cabinetry. Pool w fountains and LED lighting.