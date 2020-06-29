All apartments in Dallas
Dallas, TX
730 Elkhart Avenue
Last updated March 6 2020 at 5:58 AM

730 Elkhart Avenue

730 Elkhart Avenue · No Longer Available
Dallas
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Location

730 Elkhart Avenue, Dallas, TX 75217

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful Home almost like new! You will love the space in this home! Big Everything! Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen and Bedrooms! Very Modern features such as Flooring, cabinetry, Titles in Bathrooms and fixtures! Kitchen is amazing, bright and open with kitchen Island and stainless steel appliances! You will want to cook here and celebrate family gatherings! Living room fits sectional sofas easily because of the size and same with Dining Area!
Brick, Central Heat and Air, Ceiling fans, tile and laminate flooring and much more! This home is sitting on a big lot which is perfect for a growing family! Many new homes in this established neighborhood! Qualifies for all down payment assistant programs!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 730 Elkhart Avenue have any available units?
730 Elkhart Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 730 Elkhart Avenue have?
Some of 730 Elkhart Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 730 Elkhart Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
730 Elkhart Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 730 Elkhart Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 730 Elkhart Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 730 Elkhart Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 730 Elkhart Avenue offers parking.
Does 730 Elkhart Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 730 Elkhart Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 730 Elkhart Avenue have a pool?
No, 730 Elkhart Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 730 Elkhart Avenue have accessible units?
No, 730 Elkhart Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 730 Elkhart Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 730 Elkhart Avenue has units with dishwashers.

