730 Elkhart Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking stainless steel air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautiful Home almost like new! You will love the space in this home! Big Everything! Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen and Bedrooms! Very Modern features such as Flooring, cabinetry, Titles in Bathrooms and fixtures! Kitchen is amazing, bright and open with kitchen Island and stainless steel appliances! You will want to cook here and celebrate family gatherings! Living room fits sectional sofas easily because of the size and same with Dining Area!

Brick, Central Heat and Air, Ceiling fans, tile and laminate flooring and much more! This home is sitting on a big lot which is perfect for a growing family! Many new homes in this established neighborhood! Qualifies for all down payment assistant programs!