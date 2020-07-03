727 Glendale Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Looking for a great in home apartment to live in? This is the one! Great location in desirable Munger Place. Close to downtown. Nice hardwoods. Well Maintained. Neutral paint. This lease features a rear entry, upstairs apartment which showcases a large master suite and a nicely sized guest bedroom along with a full bath! Enjoy entertaining in the spacious living room with built in shelving and a full kitchen to boot! The outside stairs lead to a covered parking and patio area along with an enclosed backyard!