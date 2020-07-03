All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 727 Glendale Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
727 Glendale Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

727 Glendale Street

727 Glendale Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Old East Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

727 Glendale Street, Dallas, TX 75214
Old East Dallas

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Looking for a great in home apartment to live in? This is the one! Great location in desirable Munger Place. Close to downtown. Nice hardwoods. Well Maintained. Neutral paint. This lease features a rear entry, upstairs apartment which showcases a large master suite and a nicely sized guest bedroom along with a full bath! Enjoy entertaining in the spacious living room with built in shelving and a full kitchen to boot! The outside stairs lead to a covered parking and patio area along with an enclosed backyard!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 727 Glendale Street have any available units?
727 Glendale Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 727 Glendale Street have?
Some of 727 Glendale Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 727 Glendale Street currently offering any rent specials?
727 Glendale Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 727 Glendale Street pet-friendly?
No, 727 Glendale Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 727 Glendale Street offer parking?
Yes, 727 Glendale Street offers parking.
Does 727 Glendale Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 727 Glendale Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 727 Glendale Street have a pool?
No, 727 Glendale Street does not have a pool.
Does 727 Glendale Street have accessible units?
No, 727 Glendale Street does not have accessible units.
Does 727 Glendale Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 727 Glendale Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

SkyHouse Dallas
2320 N Houston St
Dallas, TX 75219
Camden Belmont
2500 Bennett Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Verandah Flats
7130 Gaston Ave
Dallas, TX 75214
Hampton Greens
10911 Woodmeadow Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75228
Hyde Park At Montfort
14332 Montfort Dr
Dallas, TX 75254
Volara
3550 E Overton Rd
Dallas, TX 75216
Stone Ridge Apartments
4750 Haverwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
Park West
3109 Douglas Ave
Dallas, TX 75219

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University