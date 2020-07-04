Rent Calculator
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
724 Misty Glen Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
724 Misty Glen Lane
724 Misty Glen Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
724 Misty Glen Lane, Dallas, TX 75232
Wolf Creek
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
UPDATES GALORE! This home is READY for MOVE IN! HUGE Fenced in Backyard, Updated baths, and much more! There is a $40 app fee person over the age of 18. No Pets nor smoking allowed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 724 Misty Glen Lane have any available units?
724 Misty Glen Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 724 Misty Glen Lane have?
Some of 724 Misty Glen Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 724 Misty Glen Lane currently offering any rent specials?
724 Misty Glen Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 724 Misty Glen Lane pet-friendly?
No, 724 Misty Glen Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 724 Misty Glen Lane offer parking?
Yes, 724 Misty Glen Lane offers parking.
Does 724 Misty Glen Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 724 Misty Glen Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 724 Misty Glen Lane have a pool?
No, 724 Misty Glen Lane does not have a pool.
Does 724 Misty Glen Lane have accessible units?
No, 724 Misty Glen Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 724 Misty Glen Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 724 Misty Glen Lane has units with dishwashers.
