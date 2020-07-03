7212 Edgerton Drive

Amenities

Beautifully updated 3 bedroom 2 baths in University Manor. New windows provide natural light throughout the house. Original hardwood floors have been refinished and bathrooms are updated with new tile and fixtures. Kitchen has granite countertops, all new stainless appliances, and opens to living space and covered patios great for entertaining. Bedrooms include great closet space and overlook the quiet, sizeable backyard. Laundry accommodates full size Washer and Dryer. Single car garage with storage and 2nd covered parking area. Steps from White Rock Trail and White Rock Lake, and access to Northwest Hwy,75, and DART rail station. Shopping, dining, and entertainment options within walking distance.