Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking ceiling fan fireplace oven

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Single family home right next to Tom Thumb and just 3 blocks away from Inwood Village.Open floor plan with hardwoods,fireplace, ceiling fans and ample natural light.Stackable washer & dryer included. Oversized yard area is great for the green thumb or pets. Great location close to Park Cities,Highland Park Village,Love Field,Uptown and Downtown. Easy access to tollway and other major highways.