7204 Meadow Lake Avenue

Traditional Home on large corner lot in the coveted Lakewood Elementary School Zone. This home has been lovingly maintained and is in very close proximity to White Rock Lake. There are wonderful hardwood floors in the main living and dining areas and there is a second living room off the kitchen which is perfect for a TV room. If you are looking for a home office there is a separate guest room and bathroom on the other side of the garage with a separate entrance, this would also be great for a workout space or even a man-cave or she-shed! The backyard has an open patio perfect for al fresco dining and plenty of space in the yard to entertain a crowd. Close to all the fun that East Dallas has to offer!