Last updated April 12 2020 at 3:31 AM

7204 Meadow Lake Avenue

7204 Meadow Lake Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7204 Meadow Lake Avenue, Dallas, TX 75214

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Traditional Home on large corner lot in the coveted Lakewood Elementary School Zone. This home has been lovingly maintained and is in very close proximity to White Rock Lake. There are wonderful hardwood floors in the main living and dining areas and there is a second living room off the kitchen which is perfect for a TV room. If you are looking for a home office there is a separate guest room and bathroom on the other side of the garage with a separate entrance, this would also be great for a workout space or even a man-cave or she-shed! The backyard has an open patio perfect for al fresco dining and plenty of space in the yard to entertain a crowd. Close to all the fun that East Dallas has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7204 Meadow Lake Avenue have any available units?
7204 Meadow Lake Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7204 Meadow Lake Avenue have?
Some of 7204 Meadow Lake Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7204 Meadow Lake Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7204 Meadow Lake Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7204 Meadow Lake Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7204 Meadow Lake Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7204 Meadow Lake Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7204 Meadow Lake Avenue offers parking.
Does 7204 Meadow Lake Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7204 Meadow Lake Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7204 Meadow Lake Avenue have a pool?
No, 7204 Meadow Lake Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7204 Meadow Lake Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7204 Meadow Lake Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7204 Meadow Lake Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7204 Meadow Lake Avenue has units with dishwashers.

