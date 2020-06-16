7109 La Cosa Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Super nice duplex with great location! New Wood Flooring & Carpet! Large Living space with 1692 Sq Feet, Large 2 bedroom, Large Closets, 2 full bath, plus office. Large master with 2 closets & dressing area. Separate shower and master tub. Private front door entry, Open Floor plan with large living room & fireplace, 2 car garage, & flower garden size fenced backyard. Washer and dryer area are located in hallway. All the amenities make this property a complete package. Short distance to shopping, schools, medical facilities, & right next to DART line. Front yard care included! Refrigerator is included. Pets are a case by case basis.