7109 La Cosa Drive
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM

7109 La Cosa Drive

Location

7109 La Cosa Drive, Dallas, TX 75248
Prestonwood on the Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Super nice duplex with great location! New Wood Flooring & Carpet! Large Living space with 1692 Sq Feet, Large 2 bedroom, Large Closets, 2 full bath, plus office. Large master with 2 closets & dressing area. Separate shower and master tub. Private front door entry, Open Floor plan with large living room & fireplace, 2 car garage, & flower garden size fenced backyard. Washer and dryer area are located in hallway. All the amenities make this property a complete package. Short distance to shopping, schools, medical facilities, & right next to DART line. Front yard care included! Refrigerator is included. Pets are a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7109 La Cosa Drive have any available units?
7109 La Cosa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7109 La Cosa Drive have?
Some of 7109 La Cosa Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7109 La Cosa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7109 La Cosa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7109 La Cosa Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7109 La Cosa Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7109 La Cosa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7109 La Cosa Drive offers parking.
Does 7109 La Cosa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7109 La Cosa Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7109 La Cosa Drive have a pool?
No, 7109 La Cosa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7109 La Cosa Drive have accessible units?
No, 7109 La Cosa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7109 La Cosa Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7109 La Cosa Drive has units with dishwashers.

