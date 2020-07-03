7107 Holly Hill Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Beautiful new flooring in living room, hall, and bedrooms, plus newly tiled shower wall. This is one not to miss. Location, Location, Location. Minutes from North Park Mall, Whole Foods, Lower Greenville and easy highway accessibility. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath with fireplace, granite countertops, plenty of cabinet storage, and balcony overlooking greenspace. This unit has been recently painted, cleaned, and ready for new owners. Feel secure in this gated and camera monitored community, so whether you're a place to lease this unit is a must see!!! Make it yours today. Applicants will be directed to Zumper.com for credit report and rental history.