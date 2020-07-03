All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 10 2019 at 2:23 AM

7107 Holly Hill Drive

7107 Holly Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7107 Holly Hill Drive, Dallas, TX 75231
Vickery

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful new flooring in living room, hall, and bedrooms, plus newly tiled shower wall. This is one not to miss. Location, Location, Location. Minutes from North Park Mall, Whole Foods, Lower Greenville and easy highway accessibility. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath with fireplace, granite countertops, plenty of cabinet storage, and balcony overlooking greenspace. This unit has been recently painted, cleaned, and ready for new owners. Feel secure in this gated and camera monitored community, so whether you're a place to lease this unit is a must see!!! Make it yours today. Applicants will be directed to Zumper.com for credit report and rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7107 Holly Hill Drive have any available units?
7107 Holly Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7107 Holly Hill Drive have?
Some of 7107 Holly Hill Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7107 Holly Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7107 Holly Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7107 Holly Hill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7107 Holly Hill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7107 Holly Hill Drive offer parking?
No, 7107 Holly Hill Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7107 Holly Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7107 Holly Hill Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7107 Holly Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 7107 Holly Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7107 Holly Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 7107 Holly Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7107 Holly Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7107 Holly Hill Drive has units with dishwashers.

