7041 Town North Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Located in the highly desirable neighborhood of Merriman Park, this move-in ready, updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is light and bright. Sophisticated soft contemporary style with thoughtfully open concept living, dining & kitchen space perfect for entertaining! Kitchen features built-in refrigerator, large quartz island, with plentiful cabinet space. Utility room off kitchen with washer & dryer included if desired. Attached rear-entry two car garage. Large landscaped yard with private wood fence, pergola, and water feature for outdoor enjoyment. Close to White Rock Lake and the White Rock Creek Trail and SoPac Trail.