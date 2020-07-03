All apartments in Dallas
Last updated October 24 2019 at 10:52 AM

7041 Town North Drive

7041 Town North Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7041 Town North Drive, Dallas, TX 75231
Lake Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in the highly desirable neighborhood of Merriman Park, this move-in ready, updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is light and bright. Sophisticated soft contemporary style with thoughtfully open concept living, dining & kitchen space perfect for entertaining! Kitchen features built-in refrigerator, large quartz island, with plentiful cabinet space. Utility room off kitchen with washer & dryer included if desired. Attached rear-entry two car garage. Large landscaped yard with private wood fence, pergola, and water feature for outdoor enjoyment. Close to White Rock Lake and the White Rock Creek Trail and SoPac Trail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7041 Town North Drive have any available units?
7041 Town North Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7041 Town North Drive have?
Some of 7041 Town North Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7041 Town North Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7041 Town North Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7041 Town North Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7041 Town North Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7041 Town North Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7041 Town North Drive offers parking.
Does 7041 Town North Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7041 Town North Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7041 Town North Drive have a pool?
No, 7041 Town North Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7041 Town North Drive have accessible units?
No, 7041 Town North Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7041 Town North Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7041 Town North Drive has units with dishwashers.

