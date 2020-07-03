All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 20 2019 at 1:32 AM

7026 Clemson Drive

7026 Clemson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7026 Clemson Drive, Dallas, TX 75214

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Completely renovated home in the Lakewood Elementary school district. This home offers 3 bedroom and 2 full baths all on one level. Kitchen is designed for a busy life with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Bathrooms are modern and pleasant. Wonderful yard for kids to play. Parking is off street.
Updated entry and bath tile in progress!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7026 Clemson Drive have any available units?
7026 Clemson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7026 Clemson Drive have?
Some of 7026 Clemson Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7026 Clemson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7026 Clemson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7026 Clemson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7026 Clemson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7026 Clemson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7026 Clemson Drive offers parking.
Does 7026 Clemson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7026 Clemson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7026 Clemson Drive have a pool?
No, 7026 Clemson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7026 Clemson Drive have accessible units?
No, 7026 Clemson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7026 Clemson Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7026 Clemson Drive has units with dishwashers.

