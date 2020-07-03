7026 Clemson Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Completely renovated home in the Lakewood Elementary school district. This home offers 3 bedroom and 2 full baths all on one level. Kitchen is designed for a busy life with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Bathrooms are modern and pleasant. Wonderful yard for kids to play. Parking is off street.

Updated entry and bath tile in progress!