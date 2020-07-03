7026 Clemson Drive

Completely renovated home in the Lakewood Elementary school district. This home offers 3 bedroom and 2 full baths all on one level. Kitchen is designed for a busy life with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Bathrooms are modern and pleasant. Wonderful yard for kids to play. Parking is off street. Updated entry and bath tile in progress!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
