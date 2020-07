Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven Property Amenities parking pool garage

From the inviting living area, anchored by wall-to-wall french doors, the saltwater pool

acts as focal point from both inside and outside. Positioned minutes from White Rock

Trail and Lakewood Country Club, this turnkey home has a familiar and relaxing

presence while still accessible to the best East Dallas has to offer. Additionally, this 2

bed 2 bath cottage is complimented by an independent guest residence that boasts its

own bed, full bath, living space, and utilities.