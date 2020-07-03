All apartments in Dallas
Last updated January 8 2020 at 12:49 AM

6905 Helsem Way

6905 Helsem Way · No Longer Available
Location

6905 Helsem Way, Dallas, TX 75230
Hillcrest Forest

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
All bills paid except TV and Internet, one story house in Hillcrest Villas with lush community maintained grounds providing a quaint natural ambience within the city. A heated pool during summer time to take the chill off, weight room, hot tub, library, and full-sized clubhouse with two additional private tennis courts add to your enjoyment. Ample back and front yard plus covered parking with attached storage room is included. Parquet wood flooring, high ceilings in living areas, and walk-in closets bring you space and beauty. Live care free in this vibrant community in one of its most sought after homes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6905 Helsem Way have any available units?
6905 Helsem Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6905 Helsem Way have?
Some of 6905 Helsem Way's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6905 Helsem Way currently offering any rent specials?
6905 Helsem Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6905 Helsem Way pet-friendly?
No, 6905 Helsem Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6905 Helsem Way offer parking?
Yes, 6905 Helsem Way offers parking.
Does 6905 Helsem Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6905 Helsem Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6905 Helsem Way have a pool?
Yes, 6905 Helsem Way has a pool.
Does 6905 Helsem Way have accessible units?
No, 6905 Helsem Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6905 Helsem Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6905 Helsem Way has units with dishwashers.

