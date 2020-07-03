6905 Helsem Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool hot tub internet access tennis court

All bills paid except TV and Internet, one story house in Hillcrest Villas with lush community maintained grounds providing a quaint natural ambience within the city. A heated pool during summer time to take the chill off, weight room, hot tub, library, and full-sized clubhouse with two additional private tennis courts add to your enjoyment. Ample back and front yard plus covered parking with attached storage room is included. Parquet wood flooring, high ceilings in living areas, and walk-in closets bring you space and beauty. Live care free in this vibrant community in one of its most sought after homes.