Last updated February 24 2020 at 6:19 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6815 PEMBERTON Drive
6815 Pemberton Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6815 Pemberton Drive, Dallas, TX 75230
Preston Hollow
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Recently updated Preston Hollow 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Available to lease immediately. Large back yard with motor court. Two large living rooms and oversized bedrooms. Flexible lease terms available.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6815 PEMBERTON Drive have any available units?
6815 PEMBERTON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6815 PEMBERTON Drive have?
Some of 6815 PEMBERTON Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6815 PEMBERTON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6815 PEMBERTON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6815 PEMBERTON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6815 PEMBERTON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 6815 PEMBERTON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6815 PEMBERTON Drive offers parking.
Does 6815 PEMBERTON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6815 PEMBERTON Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6815 PEMBERTON Drive have a pool?
No, 6815 PEMBERTON Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6815 PEMBERTON Drive have accessible units?
No, 6815 PEMBERTON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6815 PEMBERTON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6815 PEMBERTON Drive has units with dishwashers.
