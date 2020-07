Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning ceiling fan oven refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center conference room clubhouse courtyard dog park gym parking pool e-payments bbq/grill bike storage garage package receiving yoga cats allowed dog grooming area fire pit online portal pool table shuffle board smoke-free community

Stop in for a taste of the best in Dallas living—so our residents say. There’s more to love in the Lone Star State, and our luxury apartments in Dallas, Texas are no exception. More social hangs, more space to call your own and more good times await, thanks to a bragworthy staff.



Jaw-dropping interiors, immaculate social spaces and community taco nights will have you chanting #goals with neighbors. Located in the Dallas Medical District near Southwest HQ and a short DART ride to Victory Park, the best is yet to come when you make your last stop: home at Inwood Station Apartments.