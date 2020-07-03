6807 La Vista Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

This gorgeous home is over 2200 square feet and is 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms looking directly at the Lakewood Country Club. It includes not only a 1 car garage in front but offers the ability to park 2 additional cars in front and 2 in the back protected by the rolling gate near the expansive back yard area. The kitchen offers a large oversized island, gas cooktop, and great storage. The home additionally features hardwood flooring, gas fireplace, washer and dryer connections, large backyard, and designer touches. The home is zoned for amazing Lakewood Elementary.