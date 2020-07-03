All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 12 2019 at 10:57 PM

6807 La Vista Drive

6807 La Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6807 La Vista Drive, Dallas, TX 75214
Lakewood Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This gorgeous home is over 2200 square feet and is 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms looking directly at the Lakewood Country Club. It includes not only a 1 car garage in front but offers the ability to park 2 additional cars in front and 2 in the back protected by the rolling gate near the expansive back yard area. The kitchen offers a large oversized island, gas cooktop, and great storage. The home additionally features hardwood flooring, gas fireplace, washer and dryer connections, large backyard, and designer touches. The home is zoned for amazing Lakewood Elementary.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6807 La Vista Drive have any available units?
6807 La Vista Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6807 La Vista Drive have?
Some of 6807 La Vista Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6807 La Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6807 La Vista Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6807 La Vista Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6807 La Vista Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6807 La Vista Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6807 La Vista Drive offers parking.
Does 6807 La Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6807 La Vista Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6807 La Vista Drive have a pool?
No, 6807 La Vista Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6807 La Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 6807 La Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6807 La Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6807 La Vista Drive has units with dishwashers.

