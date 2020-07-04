All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 6747 Winterwood Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6747 Winterwood Lane
Last updated April 21 2020 at 1:15 AM

6747 Winterwood Lane

6747 Winterwood Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6747 Winterwood Lane, Dallas, TX 75248

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
APPROVED APPLICATION - LEASE BEING SIGNED. Sprawling 4-bedroom home with 3 living areas in coveted Richardson school district. Open living-dining-kitchen is great for entertaining plus large family room with vaulted ceiling and woodburning fireplace and game room tucked behind the kitchen. Wood and tile floors throughout. Gleaming updated kitchen with granite counters and long breakfast bar. Oversized master bedroom with walk-in sloset, ensuite bath, and access to covered deck. Fenced back yard with additional open patio offers plenty of room to run. Available fully furnished as shown for $3150 per month. Up to 2 pets on a case by case basis with $250 pet deposit. One month's rent security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6747 Winterwood Lane have any available units?
6747 Winterwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6747 Winterwood Lane have?
Some of 6747 Winterwood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6747 Winterwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6747 Winterwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6747 Winterwood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6747 Winterwood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6747 Winterwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6747 Winterwood Lane offers parking.
Does 6747 Winterwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6747 Winterwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6747 Winterwood Lane have a pool?
No, 6747 Winterwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6747 Winterwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 6747 Winterwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6747 Winterwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6747 Winterwood Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

MODERN
5002 Junius Street
Dallas, TX 75214
The Lookout at Lake Highlands
9330 Lookout Point
Dallas, TX 75231
Clover on Park Lane
8780 Park Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
Apex Design District
120 Turtle Creek Blvd
Dallas, TX 75207
Fondeur Apartments
211 E Davis St
Dallas, TX 75203
Plaza
5908 Gaston Avenue
Dallas, TX 75214
The Dorchester Apartments
5300 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
Forest Cove Apartments
9600 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75243

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University