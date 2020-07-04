6747 Winterwood Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking garage

APPROVED APPLICATION - LEASE BEING SIGNED. Sprawling 4-bedroom home with 3 living areas in coveted Richardson school district. Open living-dining-kitchen is great for entertaining plus large family room with vaulted ceiling and woodburning fireplace and game room tucked behind the kitchen. Wood and tile floors throughout. Gleaming updated kitchen with granite counters and long breakfast bar. Oversized master bedroom with walk-in sloset, ensuite bath, and access to covered deck. Fenced back yard with additional open patio offers plenty of room to run. Available fully furnished as shown for $3150 per month. Up to 2 pets on a case by case basis with $250 pet deposit. One month's rent security deposit.