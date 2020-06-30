6742 E Mockingbird Lane

Amenities

Soft Contemporary Updated Lakewood Home for Lease is move-in ready with Bamboo flooring, Granite Counters, Jenn Air Appliances, Wine Cooler and Custom Cabinets. The lovely see-thru Fireplace makes a great conversation area. Master bath, with huge walk in Shower is accented with Riverstone Floors, Dual Rain Shower Heads and Kohler Fixtures. Lots of large Windows and Skylights add fused natural lighting all day. If you’re an outdoor enthusiast you can Bike to White Rock Lake and enjoy the many attractions that the area has to offer. This is a Great neighborhood in Lakewood Elementary School District and close-in to Uptown and Downtown.