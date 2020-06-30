All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 30 2020 at 8:28 PM

6742 E Mockingbird Lane

6742 Mockingbird Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6742 Mockingbird Lane, Dallas, TX 75214
White Rock

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Soft Contemporary Updated Lakewood Home for Lease is move-in ready with Bamboo flooring, Granite Counters, Jenn Air Appliances, Wine Cooler and Custom Cabinets. The lovely see-thru Fireplace makes a great conversation area. Master bath, with huge walk in Shower is accented with Riverstone Floors, Dual Rain Shower Heads and Kohler Fixtures. Lots of large Windows and Skylights add fused natural lighting all day. If you’re an outdoor enthusiast you can Bike to White Rock Lake and enjoy the many attractions that the area has to offer. This is a Great neighborhood in Lakewood Elementary School District and close-in to Uptown and Downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6742 E Mockingbird Lane have any available units?
6742 E Mockingbird Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6742 E Mockingbird Lane have?
Some of 6742 E Mockingbird Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6742 E Mockingbird Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6742 E Mockingbird Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6742 E Mockingbird Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6742 E Mockingbird Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6742 E Mockingbird Lane offer parking?
No, 6742 E Mockingbird Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6742 E Mockingbird Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6742 E Mockingbird Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6742 E Mockingbird Lane have a pool?
No, 6742 E Mockingbird Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6742 E Mockingbird Lane have accessible units?
No, 6742 E Mockingbird Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6742 E Mockingbird Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6742 E Mockingbird Lane has units with dishwashers.

