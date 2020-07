Amenities

Location, Location!! Quiet Street Just Minutes to the DNT, Love Field and Easy Access to Downtown Dallas! Three Bedroom, One Bath Home on Corner Lot. Large Living Room and Bedrooms with Hardwood Floors. Third Bedroom Split - Off Utility Room. Double Closets in 2 Bedrooms. Refrigerator Stays. Large Parking Pad Inside Fenced Backyard. Large Storage Room for Use on Left at Rear of Backyard.