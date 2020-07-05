6719 Park Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated gym fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking garage

Elegant Traditional in Preston Hollow. Nicely landscaped treed lot with a park nearby. Home is in excellent condition with the master bedroom and second bedroom downstairs and three bedrooms upstairs. Large open living and dining areas with executive office that has built in shelves. There is also a large playroom and an adjoining office area, or exercise room, on the second floor. Quality construction by Capital Renovations Group. Features include insulated windows, engineered truss floors, tankless water heaters, masonry fireplace, radiant barrier and 3 car tandem garage with electric gate in back. Available for lease starting June 1st. Property also for sale. Reach out to listing agent for showing requests.