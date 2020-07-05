All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 6719 Park Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6719 Park Lane
Last updated April 27 2019 at 5:36 PM

6719 Park Lane

6719 Park Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Preston Hollow
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6719 Park Lane, Dallas, TX 75225
Preston Hollow

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Elegant Traditional in Preston Hollow. Nicely landscaped treed lot with a park nearby. Home is in excellent condition with the master bedroom and second bedroom downstairs and three bedrooms upstairs. Large open living and dining areas with executive office that has built in shelves. There is also a large playroom and an adjoining office area, or exercise room, on the second floor. Quality construction by Capital Renovations Group. Features include insulated windows, engineered truss floors, tankless water heaters, masonry fireplace, radiant barrier and 3 car tandem garage with electric gate in back. Available for lease starting June 1st. Property also for sale. Reach out to listing agent for showing requests.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6719 Park Lane have any available units?
6719 Park Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6719 Park Lane have?
Some of 6719 Park Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6719 Park Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6719 Park Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6719 Park Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6719 Park Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6719 Park Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6719 Park Lane offers parking.
Does 6719 Park Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6719 Park Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6719 Park Lane have a pool?
No, 6719 Park Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6719 Park Lane have accessible units?
No, 6719 Park Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6719 Park Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6719 Park Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Soho Apartments
7610 Skillman St
Dallas, TX 75231
Magnolia on Eastern
7518 Eastern Ave
Dallas, TX 75209
Link
9450 Forest Springs Dr
Dallas, TX 75243
Villa Piana Apartments
13500 Noel Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
Mariposa Villas
1531 Duncanville Rd
Dallas, TX 75211
Village on the Green
5301 Alpha Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
Post Worthington
2808 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
River Park At The Galleria
14100 Montfort Dr
Dallas, TX 75254

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University