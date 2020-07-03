All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6711 Lovington Drive

6711 Lovington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6711 Lovington Drive, Dallas, TX 75252
Preston Highlands

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovington Drive - Coveted and Highly sought after Preston Highlands home with all the upgrades you''re looking for. It has 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths. It also features:
-New Roof and Gutters
-Split bedroom
-2 Fireplaces
-Granite counter (3cm)
-Stainless Dbl oven
-Electric cooktop
-Pendant lights
-Porcelain tile floor
-Solar screens
-Circular drive
-Skylights
-Baths also updated with Granite, shower doors, faucets, porcelain sinks.

Pets subject to owner approval. Deposit of $350 per pet is required. Application Fee is $50 per adult 18 and older.

To be considered, you must have good credit, income 3 times monthly rent, and no previous evictions.

(RLNE4401598)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6711 Lovington Drive have any available units?
6711 Lovington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6711 Lovington Drive have?
Some of 6711 Lovington Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6711 Lovington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6711 Lovington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6711 Lovington Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6711 Lovington Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6711 Lovington Drive offer parking?
No, 6711 Lovington Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6711 Lovington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6711 Lovington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6711 Lovington Drive have a pool?
No, 6711 Lovington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6711 Lovington Drive have accessible units?
No, 6711 Lovington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6711 Lovington Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6711 Lovington Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

