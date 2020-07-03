6711 Lovington Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel fireplace oven

Lovington Drive - Coveted and Highly sought after Preston Highlands home with all the upgrades you''re looking for. It has 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths. It also features:

-New Roof and Gutters

-Split bedroom

-2 Fireplaces

-Granite counter (3cm)

-Stainless Dbl oven

-Electric cooktop

-Pendant lights

-Porcelain tile floor

-Solar screens

-Circular drive

-Skylights

-Baths also updated with Granite, shower doors, faucets, porcelain sinks.



Pets subject to owner approval. Deposit of $350 per pet is required. Application Fee is $50 per adult 18 and older.



To be considered, you must have good credit, income 3 times monthly rent, and no previous evictions.



