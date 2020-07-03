6711 Lovington Drive

Amenities
Lovington Drive - Coveted and Highly sought after Preston Highlands home with all the upgrades you''re looking for. It has 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths. It also features:
-New Roof and Gutters
-Split bedroom
-2 Fireplaces
-Granite counter (3cm)
-Stainless Dbl oven
-Electric cooktop
-Pendant lights
-Porcelain tile floor
-Solar screens
-Circular drive
-Skylights
-Baths also updated with Granite, shower doors, faucets, porcelain sinks.
Pets subject to owner approval. Deposit of $350 per pet is required. Application Fee is $50 per adult 18 and older.
To be considered, you must have good credit, income 3 times monthly rent, and no previous evictions.
(RLNE4401598)