Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6703 Vada Drive

6703 Vada Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6703 Vada Drive, Dallas, TX 75214
Hillside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath with newly refinished hardwood floors throughout. Large living and dining room with wood burning fireplace. Generous sized kitchen and breakfast nook with gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher and vented hood. Lots of built ins in the kitchen. Master bedroom has additional storage in a big cedar closet. Master has a shower. Laundry facilities in a closet with full size washer & dryer-warranted for first year. Fenced in backyard with a sprinkler system. 2 car garage with a remote control. 2 inch faux wood blinds, all new lighting fixtures, including 4 new ceiling fans. Concrete patio in backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6703 Vada Drive have any available units?
6703 Vada Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6703 Vada Drive have?
Some of 6703 Vada Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6703 Vada Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6703 Vada Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6703 Vada Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6703 Vada Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6703 Vada Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6703 Vada Drive offers parking.
Does 6703 Vada Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6703 Vada Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6703 Vada Drive have a pool?
No, 6703 Vada Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6703 Vada Drive have accessible units?
No, 6703 Vada Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6703 Vada Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6703 Vada Drive has units with dishwashers.

