Last updated September 18 2019 at 11:10 AM

6625 Ascot Lane

6625 Ascot Ln · No Longer Available
Location

6625 Ascot Ln, Dallas, TX 75214

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
dog park
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dog park
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Duplex unit with 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bath. Hardwood floors, Stone Fireplace, washer dryer connections, stove, refrigerator, microwave, central heat and air. Incredible location close to White Rock and SMU, sits between Mockingbird and Lovers Lane. Backs up to the Santa Fe Trail extension with easy access to the Katy Trail, Parks, White Rock Dog Park. Owner with onsite management. Quiet, safe cul de sac not a through street. Pets O.K. w pet deposit. Doggy door to small side patio, yard with high privacy fence.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6625 Ascot Lane have any available units?
6625 Ascot Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6625 Ascot Lane have?
Some of 6625 Ascot Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6625 Ascot Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6625 Ascot Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6625 Ascot Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6625 Ascot Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6625 Ascot Lane offer parking?
No, 6625 Ascot Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6625 Ascot Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6625 Ascot Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6625 Ascot Lane have a pool?
No, 6625 Ascot Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6625 Ascot Lane have accessible units?
No, 6625 Ascot Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6625 Ascot Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6625 Ascot Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

