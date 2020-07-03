6625 Ascot Lane

Amenities
Duplex unit with 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bath. Hardwood floors, Stone Fireplace, washer dryer connections, stove, refrigerator, microwave, central heat and air. Incredible location close to White Rock and SMU, sits between Mockingbird and Lovers Lane. Backs up to the Santa Fe Trail extension with easy access to the Katy Trail, Parks, White Rock Dog Park. Owner with onsite management. Quiet, safe cul de sac not a through street. Pets O.K. w pet deposit. Doggy door to small side patio, yard with high privacy fence.